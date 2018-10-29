Smash your pumpkin for a good cause at Heritage Acres

If you’re looking for something fun to do after Halloween with those pumpkins, an event at Heritage Acres just might be what you’re looking for.

On Saturday, Nov. 3, residents are invited to Heritage Acres, 7321 Lockside Dr., for Squash CF, which involves launching pumpkins and giant slingshots. Bring your own pumpkin or use one provided.

Besides the pumpkin carnage, this family-friendly day also features train rides, kids’ games, food and face painting from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. with free admission.

Supported by the Kin Club of Victoria, this event is for Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

