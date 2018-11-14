Const. Darryl McDonald shows students from Royal Bay and Belmont secondary schools one of the weapons used by the Emergency Response Team at the West Shore RCMP detachment. (Rick Stiebel/News staff)

Students schooled on West Shore RCMP

Presentations cover different elements of policing

Rick Stiebel/News staff

Students from Royal Bay and Belmont secondary schools got an up close and personal look at what goes on inside the West Shore RCMP detachment.

The detachment acknowledged Take Your Kids to Work Day on Nov. 14 by providing eight students with an in-depth examination of policing that included numerous presentations by different officers who shared their expertise on some of the different sections that make up the West Shore detachment.

“It’s a variation on Take your Kids to Work Day,” explained Cpl. Sean French, head of community policing. “It’s a great opportunity to expose students to the work we do here.”

Const. Matt Baker, the detachment’s media relations officer, spoke about the wide range of training and opportunities involved in police work. He explained his role in presenting information to the public, the importance of ensuring the media gets the information it needs, and how social media has impacted the way news and information are delivered. Using a motor vehicle incident as an example, Baker asked the students what they would want to know. Answers from several students included requests for details on how it happened, the time and location and whether there were any injuries.

Const. Darryl McDonald started a presentation on the Emergency Response Team with a short video that depicted a range of scenarios the team is trained to deal with. Abil Nurgalien, a Grade 9 student at Royal Bay, said the video was intense and provided a good look at the work the team does in realistic settings.

McDonald also walked the students through the equipment used by the ERT, including protective vests, tear gas, and a variety of weapons. The heavier vest used by ERT members offer more protection than regular duty vests, but “it still feels like you’ve been hit with a baseball bat,” he noted.

Other hands-on presentations included a look at the work Ident team does, as well as the dive team and the canine unit.

Leanne Harrington, a career education teacher at Royal Bay Secondary, said by using Take Your Kids to Work Day in a manner that provides a detailed an examination of a specific career, the detachment provided a “fantastic opportunity” for the students. “Some of the students have expressed an interest in a policing career,” she added. “This makes it more relevant.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Talent show: B.C. girl, 8, memorizes entire periodic table

Just Posted

Island Corridor Foundation optimistic about restoring rail service

If green-lighted, first priority would be Langford to Victoria route

Active investigation into reported sexual assault at CFB Esquimalt

An Oct. 5 allegation is being investigated by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Federal environment minister faces protesters in Saanich

Catherine McKenna defended her government’s environmental record

Food service workers at Victoria airport protest for second time in four months

Negotiations continue to drag on with employer Compass Group Canada, VAA refuses to engage

Taxis in bus lanes not being considered, Victoria Transit chair says

Susan Brice responds to a cab driver’s request for access to Douglas Street priority lanes

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

POLL: Have BC Ferry waits ever forced you to cancel your travel plans?

Many BC Ferry passengers heading out from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on… Continue reading

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Currently, migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can only challenge detention through an immigration tribunal or a judicial review.

Canada Post issues new offer to employees as eBay calls on Ottawa to end strikes

Ebay is calling on the federal government to legislate an end to the Canada Post contract dispute, warning that quick action is needed to ensure retailers don’t lose out on critical Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

No G20 member has climate plan strong enough to meet Paris targets: report

Canada’s push to be a world leader in the fight against climate change may be hampered by its distinction for producing the most greenhouse gas emissions per person among the world’s 20 largest economies.

Federal and provincial government spend more dough on ecological ‘Timbits’

Ottawa and Victoria spend $14.65 million completing conservation area in southeastern B.C.

Most Read