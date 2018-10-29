Superkids help Great Victoria families fulfill dreams

Annual calendar launches in Sidney with proceeds going to Help Fill a Dream

Even before next week’s launch in Sidney, the 2019 Junior Superheroes Calendar is well on its way to sell out.

For one day only the Superheroes of Victoria transforms 11 Vancouver Island superkids into crime-fighting, power-wielding superheroes. Providing specially tailored costumes, green screen technology and a whole toolbag of props and tricks. Some truly deserving kids got the chance to experience a transforming photoshoot.

This is the second time the Superheroes of Victoria have undertaken the project in conjunction with Help Fill a Dream.

READ ALSO: $1 million raised for charities at Langford fundraiser

Children living with life-changing medical conditions that present daily challenges to them and their families are the stars of the calendar to be sold to raise funds for Help Fill a Dream.

“It allows parents and kids that are involved to see themselves in a different light,” says Craig Smith, executive director of Help Fill A Dream Foundation. “It allows them to not be hindered or hampered by anything else that’s going on in their lives, there bigger than their health or medical condition,” Smith says. “It is just incredible.”

The photoshoot and subsequent launch (Nov. 3 at the Mary Winspear Centre) makes them feel strong and accomplished, something Smith hopes the young people and their families carry with them beyond the event.

“For us it’s become a very important fundraiser, all funds go to Help Fill a Dream, but more importantly the whole process reaches so many people,” Smith says.

The calendar aims to raise $30,000, which translates to three individual ‘dreams’ or multiple families helped with transportation or medication.

The calendar represents a myriad of ages, medical conditions and communities across the Island.

“If we had our way our calendar would have had about 36 months,” says Smith.

Pre-orders are already in from around the world based on last year’s hype.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of volunteers and sponsors,” Smith says of the costume makers, photographers, creative designers and producers.

The calendar launch event is invite only, but calendars can be pre-ordered or purchased online at helpfilladream.com/order-calendar or in select locations starting Nov. 6.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter