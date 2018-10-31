Teal pumpkins denote homes offering non-food items for trick-or-treaters. (Teal Pumpkin Project map)

Teal pumpkins pop up across Greater Victoria

Teal pumpkins denote homes handing out non-food treats on Halloween

Halloween can be a challenging time for children with food allergies.

But in an effort to make the day more inclusive for all children, teal pumpkins are popping up in neighbourhoods across Greater Victoria.

READ MORE: Teal pumpkins pop up in Greater Victoria

A teal pumpkin on the porch indicates a household offering alternatives for kids with food allergies – non-food treats such as glow sticks or small toys.

The initiative started in the U.S. four years ago, and since then, the Teal Pumpkin Project has grown globally.

An interactive map is available online with participating households so parents can plan routes accordingly.

To learn more, or to add your household to the map, go to foodallergy.org/education-awareness/teal-pumpkin-project/map.

@KEngqvist


katie.e@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: North Saanich home prize part of B.C. Millionaire Lottery

Just Posted

Victoria mother seeks recipients of son’s donated organs

Colleen Riopel wants to meet the five people who have her son’s heart, liver, kidneys and lung

Man carrying drugs and weapons arrested in Oak Bay

Several charges being considered, police say

Shawnigan Lake Road and Sooke Lake Road closed after gas line damaged

The gas line was reported damaged Wednesday morning

Saanich vigil sends a message against anti-Semitism

Hundreds gathered inside and outside Jewish Community Centre of Greater Victoria during vigil

Teal pumpkins pop up across Greater Victoria

Teal pumpkins denote homes handing out non-food treats on Halloween

VIDEO: North Saanich home prize part of B.C. Millionaire Lottery

The grand prize winner can choose one of seven luxury homes around the province

Halloween roundup: Bonfires and fireworks in Greater Victoria

Events in Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, Colwood, Sidney, North Saanich, Central Saanich

Vancouver Islander aiming for Olympics after smashing Canadian marathon record

Black Creek’s Cam Levins chasing next challenge after Canada’s fastest-ever marathon in Toronto

B.C. opens 2,000 shelter beds ahead of cold winter season

The province is in the works of making 1,400 temporary spaces and 740 extreme weather response spaces open in 65 B.C. cities

Murdered B.C. girl’s mom gets interpreter but group questions why she had to ask

Marrisa Shen killed in a B.C. park last summer

Statistics Canada’s request for banking data prompts privacy investigation

Statistics Canada can compel businesses to supply a wide range of data

Intricately carved pumpkins honour fallen B.C. police officer, Humboldt tragedy

Rick Chong of Abbotsford features 30 creations in Halloween display

Canada Border Services Agency told to speed removals of failed refugee claimants

CBSA has set a new target of 10,000 removals by March

Alberta premier tells B.C. steelworkers jobs at risk without Trans Mountain

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is in Kamloops on Wednesday to address a United Steelworkers convention.

Most Read