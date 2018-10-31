Teal pumpkins pop up across Greater Victoria

Halloween can be a challenging time for children with food allergies.

But in an effort to make the day more inclusive for all children, teal pumpkins are popping up in neighbourhoods across Greater Victoria.

READ MORE: Teal pumpkins pop up in Greater Victoria

A teal pumpkin on the porch indicates a household offering alternatives for kids with food allergies – non-food treats such as glow sticks or small toys.

The initiative started in the U.S. four years ago, and since then, the Teal Pumpkin Project has grown globally.

Teal is the new orange! Join us in kicking off this year’s Teal Pumpkin Project by watching and sharing our promo video and help make Halloween safer and happier for all kids! #TealPumpkinProject pic.twitter.com/HiDej4WdLK — FARE (@FoodAllergy) October 8, 2018

An interactive map is available online with participating households so parents can plan routes accordingly.

To learn more, or to add your household to the map, go to foodallergy.org/education-awareness/teal-pumpkin-project/map.

@KEngqvist



katie.e@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter