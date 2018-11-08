Canadian-born Broadway hit ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ runs at the Phoenix Theatre at UVic until Nov. 24, 2018. (Dean Kalyan)

UVic’s Phoenix Theatre to present “biggest song and dance show in over a decade”

Canadian-born Broadway hit ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ to run until Nov. 24

The University of Victoria (UVic) expects a Canadian-born Broadway hit to be the Phoenix Theatre’s biggest song and dance show in over a decade.

Eight years before it became a five-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ – running at the Phoenix Theatre from Nov. 8 to 24 – was a skit performed at a stag party for the marriage of two Toronto actors – Bob Martin and Janet Van De Graff.

READ ALSO: Two world-class artists and scholars join UVic faculty

Those names are still reflected in the characters of the soon-to-be-betrothed couple in this musical-within-a-play.

“It’s a fun pastiche of old Broadway and the music is really quite lovely,” said Jacques Lemay, an internationally renowned choreographer who’s the guest director and choreographer for the UVic production. “It’s remarkably both nostalgic and current, as we watch the parody of the past through the eyes of the imaginative, agoraphobic and slightly sarcastic narrator, the Man in the Chair, who’s stuck here in the present.”

According to UVic’s Department of Theatre, the real magic of The Drowsy Chaperone is derived from the transformation of the Man in the Chair’s shabby one-room apartment, where he listens to his records and escapes into the glamorous world of his musicals.

“The entire department has been anticipating this production since it was announced last spring,” said Associate Professor Allana Lindgren. “And with a cast of 19 students, it will be one of the biggest song and dance shows the Phoenix has produced in a well over a decade.”

The public is also invited to a free pre-show lecture Friday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. with Anthony Vickery, a theatre historian in the Department of Theatre who specializes in Broadway productions, to discuss the role of Broadway nostalgia that is parodied in The Drowsy Chaperone.

The opening night for The Drowsy Chaperone will be held Thursday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. Evening performances take place from Tuesday to Saturday at 8 p.m. until Nov. 24. A couple of matinees will also be held on Nov. 17 and 24 at 2 p.m.

Weekday performances cost $30 for adults, $25 for senior and $16 for students. Weekend performances at 8 p.m. cost $30.

 

flavio.nienow@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Why you still have hope of securing John Cleese tickets
Next story
Big Little Lies author at Bolens next week

Just Posted

Is your beer vegan? Vancouver Island Brewing also going kosher

Victoria-based brewery has been vegan since 2017

Victoria Native Friendship Centre receives nearly half a million for child development

Funds will help manage wait lists for children needing one-on-one support

‘One pair of leggings at a time’: Langford entrepreneur making Dragons’ Den appearance

Shar Wilson pitched her clothing company, Finawear to the popular show in the spring

Green burial numbers set to peak in 2018

Some in the industry unhappy with green burial

Trio of former ICBC executives earned at total of more $1 million in 2017-18

Mark Blucher, former president and chief executive officer, received a total of $320,260.

Diwali Festival celebrated in B.C. Legislature for first time

‘Festival of lights’ celebrates triumph of light over dark, good over evil

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

13 dead including gunman in shooting at California bar

A law enforcement official said the 29-year-old gunman deployed a smoke device and used a .45-calibre handgun.

Telus reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago, raises dividend

Telus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $447 million, up from $406 million a year ago, and raised its dividend.

Man cuffed for alleged ‘hate crime’ against gay couple on SkyTrain

Metro Vancouver transit police say man in custody for suspected hate crime

Accosting Acosta: will president pay political price for banning CNN reporter?

The CNN reporter’s credentials were pulled Wednesday after his testy news-conference exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Vancouver Island MP says traumatized war veterans being shortchanged

North Island MP Blaney says vets struggling to get services

With new Justice official, fate of Russia probe in question

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was pushed out by President Donald Trump one day after the midterm elections

Most Read