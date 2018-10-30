Vancouver Island’s first professional pole dancing show, Eclipse, is coming to town on Nov. 24 (File contributed/ Eclipse)

Vancouver Island’s first professional pole dancing performance hits the stage

Eclipse productions will bring together performers from across Canada and the States

Women from across B.C., Saskatchewan and Washington come together for Vancouver Island’s first professional pole dancing and aerial show, ECLIPSE: Pole Art and Aerial Theatre.

Eclipse will bring together gravity-defying pole skills, theatrical staging and classical dance in a show that is hoping to break boundaries about empowerment and start discussion.

“Despite the undeniable and ongoing stigma, pole dance has been developing as an art form globally over the past two decades, and Vancouver Island has a very artistically rich community of dancers who have achieved international recognition”, said Jane Bull co-founder of Electra Productions in a statement.

WATCH: Tree dancing in a Vancouver Island Sitka spruce

Performances will encompass various dance styles, including ballet and contemporary, as well as circus-inspired performances including hoops, silks and “flying” poles, all while cast under the theme of the moon.

“The show centers [sic] around the beautiful, intricate relationship between the constant shifting of the moon’s phases and feminine energy,” the statement reads. “Performers evoke the thrill that accompanies stepping in and out of the light to be seen and then hidden.”

After the show on Nov. 24 at Metro Theatre, feature performers offer workshops for all levels at Pole Trix, Alive and Island Circus Space in Victoria and Luxe Studios in Nanaimo.

For more information and to purchase tickets you can head to picatic.com/eclipse

