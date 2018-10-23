Very Good Butchers pitch their plant-based vegan meat alternatives to Dragons’ Den. (Submitted)

Very Good Butchers to appear on Dragons’ Den

Victoria-based vegan company will star in Nov. 29 episode

In less than a year-and-a-half, the Very Good Butchers have brought their vegan products to thousands of Victorians and now — via TV — they’ll showcase their products to infinitely more people across the country.

On Nov. 29, co-owners and bean butchers James Davison and Mitchell Scott’s episode on Dragons’ Den is set to air at 8 p.m.

“There were definitely some nerves,” Scott said of filming their segment. “There was a lot of last-minute rushing around and making sure everything was perfect. Once we got into the Den, the nerves went away. We’d rehearsed and practiced a lot.”

READ MORE: Dragons’ Den looking for fire in Victoria

In Victoria, the Very Good Butchers tapped into what vegans were looking for — after more than 1,000 people showed up on opening day, they had to close their doors for a week while they restocked. They were already successful on the farmers market circuit before opening a storefront, now located in Victoria Public Market, where they sell plant-based meat alternatives and serve meals. They’ve expanded online, where customers can subscribe to monthly deliveries of an assortment of their vegan goods, and also ship across North America.

“I think it’s a reflection of the moving shift toward vegan and plant-based food. Especially over the past few years; more and more people are looking to reduce their meat intake. I think our products fill a special niche,” Scott said.

The Very Good Butchers are one of only two vegan butchers in Canada. There is only one in the U.S. Beans, veggies and herbs are prepared to mimic burgers, sausages and other traditional meats like steak. It’s the artisan handcrafted aesthetic and their organic ingredients that draws in customers, Scott said.

“It still a unique concept, which I think is also one of the reasons we had a lot of people show up on our opening day.”

Davison and Scott auditioned for Dragons’ Den back in April when there was an open call in Victoria, in hopes of finding investors. The company is currently running a fundraising campaign for new investors.

The Very Good Butchers isn’t the only Victoria-based company to appear on Dragons’ Den this season. On Sept. 27, Jill van Gyn of FATSO peanut butcher pitched her all-natural spread to the panel of dragons.

READ MORE: B.C.’s FATSO peanut butter to appear on Dragons’ Den

@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Oak Bay High, Naden Band on stage tonight

Just Posted

Duncan man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

‘I could feel the heat on my face’ homeowner said of Songhees fire

Two mobile homes on Middle Road burned on Oct. 23, investigation ongoing

RCMP still investigating Songhees Nation fire

Two homes caught on fire on Middle Road on Oct. 23

Victoria fog expected to lift as storms move in

Fifth day of disrupted flights out of Victoria in past week

Police called after deer parts found at Cattle Point

Carcass, campsite, garbage to be cleared by Oak Bay public works

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

GoFundMe for children of Ben Kilmer steadily rising

Cobble Hill man misisng since May found last week in remote area outside of Duncan

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

B.C. premier identifies labour shortage on Vancouver Island

John Horgan spoke today at the Vancouver Island Economic Summit in Nanaimo

Public invited to light candle tonight in Ben Kilmer’s memory

The body of the 41-year-old father of two young children was found on Oct. 17.

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

UPDATE: Motorcylist dies in crash in front of Nanaimo library

Coroners investigating after 40-year-old from Nanaimo died Tuesday night

Trudeau says Canadians expect ‘consequences’ for Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Transport Canada to investigate B.C. plane stunt death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

Most Read