Esi Edugyan and her partner, fellow writer Steven Price at a cafe in Colwood. (Don Denton/Black Press)

Victoria author Esi Edugyan continues to receive international accolades

Colwood-based author’s ‘Washington Black’ shortlisted for Andrew Carnegie Medal, Man Booker and Scotiabank Giller Prize

A local author who has already topped the list of some of the literary world’s most prestigious book prizes has been named a finalist for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence.

Esi Edugyan, a Colwood-based author, was named as one of three finalists for the Carnegie Medal, established in 2012 by the Carnegie Corporation of New York and the American Library Association to recognize the best fiction and non-fiction published in the U.S.

Washington Black, Edugyan’s latest novel, is the story of an 11-year-old slave on a Barbados plantation whose unlikely friendship with his master’s brother explores the themes of friendship, love, betrayal and redemption from the Caribbean to the Arctic.

RELATED: At home with writers Esi Edugyan and Steven Price

Shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize and a finalist for the Scotiabank Giller Prize, Washington Black follows Edugyan’s 2011 award-winning Half-Blood Blues and her 2004 debut, The Second Life of Samuel Tyne, nominated for the Hurston-Wright Legacy Award.

Also shortlisted were Rebecca Makkai for The Great Believers and Tommy Orange for There There.

The Andrew Carnegie Medal winners will be announced Jan. 27.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Megyn Kelly absent from show following blackface comments

Just Posted

Victoria businesses deal with ‘impossible’ amount of used needles

Property owner on Government and Queens describes garbage often blocking businesses

Esquimalt archivist honoured by BC Museum Association

Volunteer helped co-found municipal archives in 1981, still at the helm today

Victoria author Esi Edugyan continues to receive international accolades

Colwood-based author’s ‘Washington Black’ shortlisted for Andrew Carnegie Medal, Man Booker and Scotiabank Giller Prize

Maritime Museum marks 100th anniversary of the ‘Unknown Titanic of the West Coast’

Sinking of SS Princess Sophia considered worst maritime accident in history of Pacific Northwest

Two arrested after search warrant finds drugs, weapons, stolen property in downtown Victoria

Man, woman living in adjacent suites believed to be dealing drugs, targeting the vulnerable

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Wildlife group files complaint against B.C. conservation service for bear death

The death of a female black bear that fell from a tree after being darted with a tranquilizer has prompted a wildlife group to file a complaint with the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service.

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

U.S. Exxon lawsuit takes aim at Alberta oilsands over climate risks

The lawsuit charges that Exxon deliberately lowballed by $30 billion the carbon costs faced by 14 different Alberta oilsands operations it runs through its subsidiary Imperial Oil.

Turkey to Saudi Arabia: Where is Khashoggi’s body?

The Saudi officials who killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi in their Istanbul consulate must reveal the location of his body, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

More suspicious packages found, these to Booker, Clapper

The targets of the packages were some of the figures most frequently criticized by President Donald Trump.

Pet owners more focused on pooch’s comfort than power savings says BC Hydro

The report finds nearly three quarters of B.C. pet owners admit to leaving lights, electronics or heat on for their four-legged friends.

Hearing begins as Crown appeals stay against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six killings

Last December, a judge granted Bacon’s application for a stay of proceedings on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder

Coyotes score 3 in final period to dump Canucks 4-1

WATCH: Injury-riddled Vancouver squad without several key players

Most Read