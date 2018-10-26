Stella, a cat adopted through Cat’s Cradle Animal Rescue. (Jakelene Plan/Cat’s Cradle Animal Rescue)

Victoria cat rescue hosts movie night to get charity out of the red

Cat’s Cradle Animal Rescue holds silent auction, film screening at Vic Theatre

Cat’s Cradle Animal Rescue wants to sell out the Vic Theatre to rescue cats who deserve a home.

Organizer Michelle Kuchynski said they hope to raise at least $10,000 and sell out all 200 seats with a silent auction and movie fundraiser on Nov. 8. They will screen the critically acclaimed 2016 documentary Kedi, about Istanbul’s thousands of stray cats and their centuries-old relationship with residents. There are a huge number of silent auction items, said Kuchynski, including a spa package with facials and massages, whale watching, gourmet food and wine packages, spin passes, two-night stays in Greater Victoria and Mayne Island, Victoria Royals tickets, and more.

Kuchynski said the charity takes on cats that are “unadoptable,” usually due to medical conditions. She has two cats from Cat’s Cradle herself, Huey and Wobbles, so named because she has cerebellar hypoplasia, which makes her stumble frequently and “look drunk,” though she is otherwise healthy.

“They are the most loving, affectionate cats because they don’t know any different,” said Kuchynski.

RELATED: Okanagan feral kittens rescued from ‘certain death’ now in foster care

No one at Cat’s Cradle takes a salary, which Kuchynski said is unique among rescue organizations (Kuchynski herself is a respiratory therapist at Royal Jubilee Hospital). Most of their funding comes through Second Chances, a Sidney thrift store run mostly by retirees who put in four-hour volunteer shifts. Funds also come from gaming grants and other one-off fundraisers. Still, Kuchynski said they are always in the red, and she hopes this fundraiser will help.

Besides renting the theatre, Kuchynski said 100 per cent of the proceeds will pay for food, medical needs, and general care. All animals are put into foster homes, so there are no cages. In exchange for providing a foster home, Cat’s Cradle pays for medical care, litter and food, so the option is good for cat lovers who might not be able to afford one. Kuchynski said they take whatever cat needs a home, and many have particular medical needs, so costs can be high.

“A lot of them have been given the fuzzy end of the lollipop up until this point.”

The 19+ event is from 5-10 p.m. at the Vic Theatre, with the movie starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 each, with an automatic $20 tax receipt. There will also be a magician, live music, a 50/50 draw and door prizes. For information and tickets, visit their Facebook event page. Tickets are also available in person at the Broadmead Veterinary Clinic or the Second Chances Thrift Store in Sidney (cash only).

