Victoria celebrates Tree Appreciation Day in Beacon Hill Park

Tree Appreciation Day brings fun, learning, and tree planting to Beacon Hill Park.

On Sunday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the City of Victoria celebrates Tree Appreciation Day with plantings and activities at the Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park.

The public is invited to bring their gloves and their questions, and join Parks staff for a morning of activities.

Representatives from the City and members of the community will kick off the event at 10 a.m. by planting three trees.

Activity stations at the Cameron Bandshell will include an “Ask an Arborist” table for questions about tree care and tree identification, a children’s art station, a planting station and more.

City arborists will lead free hourly tree tours through the natural areas of Beacon Hill Park at 11 a.m. and 12 noon. Tours will leave from the Cameron Bandshell. Accessible tours will be available. There will also be a few tours that take participants ‘off the beaten path’ into natural areas.

Tree Appreciation Day is an annual event that recognizes the importance of trees in the urban environment. The City manages an urban forest of approximately 33,000 trees on 300 kilometres of boulevards and in 137 parks and open spaces.

To date in 2018, the City has planted 265 trees. The City’s Urban Forest Master Plan encourages opportunities for community members to participate in tree plantings.

Since 2006, this annual event has brought the community together to plant more than 400 trees and shrubs in City Parks.

Parking is available along Douglas Street just northwest of Circle Drive and in Beacon Hill Park near the petting zoo. The event will be held rain or shine and warm refreshments will be served.

