Dr. Christopher Morrow and registered nurse Dianne Walter give Marty the Marmot stitches at the Royal Jubilee Hospital during a Hockey for Hospitals campaign with the Victoria Royals. (Victoria News file photo)

Victoria Hospitals Foundation Visions gala raises record-breaking cash

Event raised $800,000 for 100 pieces of equipment for Royal Jubilee and Victoria General hospitals

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation Visions gala set a record Saturday night, raising $800,000 towards the purchase of 100 pieces of leading-edge equipment for Royal Jubilee and Victoria General hospitals. Held at the Fairmont Empress Hotel, the event hosted more than 270 of Victoria’s community leaders and healthcare professionals, raising funds through ticket sales, corporate sponsorships, a bear Raffle, Live and Silent Auctions, and a Pledge Drive.

“Every year Visions makes a substantial contribution to healthcare on Vancouver Island and it’s heartwarming to see so many generous people come together for a great cause,” said Darlene Hollstein, chair of the Visions Steering Committee. “Our whole community benefits from the outstanding impact of this event. As Victoria’s longest-running charity fundraiser gala, Visions has raised more than $8.6 million for leading-edge equipment for our hospitals over the past 28 years. It’s a remarkable testament to the generosity of the community we live in.”

Steve McKerrell, Victoria Hospitals Foundation Board Chair, spoke about the impact of fundraising for our local hospitals. “We are proud to say, funds raised in this community stay in this community. Fundraising allows our hospitals’ equipment to be purchased more quickly, and ensures our hospitals’ healthcare teams stay on the leading-edge of medical technology and treatment to provide the best possible patient care. The equipment that will be purchased through this campaign, paired with our caregivers’ experience and expertise, allow for the right decisions to be made in the right moment, leading to the best outcomes.”

The You Are Vital campaign continues through to March 2019. Donate online at www.victoriahf.ca, calling 250-519-1750 or mailing a donation to Wilson Block, 1952 Bay Street, Victoria BC, V8R 1J8.


