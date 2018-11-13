Victoria libraries choose quirky books to keep everyone entertained

Rina Hadziev is the coordinator of collections and technical services at the GVPL. She says their eclectic collection of books is meant to both educate and entertain. (Nicole Crescenzi/News staff)

While the Greater Victoria Public Libraries are chockablock full of classic literary masterpieces, collections of academic accomplishments, and harrowing tales of adventure and valour, they’ve also got books of crochet patterns that will fit your cat.

It’s this eclectic selection that lets everyone have something to read, said Rina Hadziev, collections and technical services co-ordinator at GVPL.

“We want to have a deep and broad selection so everyone can get excited,” Hadziev said. “The role of literature is not just to educate and inform, but to delight and lighten and thrill.”

Some current favourites include a spoof “part noir thriller and part bromance novel” called Hope Never Dies: An Obama Biden Mystery, a book on head lice, and a picture book titled The Secret Life of Squirrels.

Hadziev’s personal favourite is a new Jem and the Holograms Comic Series, which pays homage to the hit 80s cartoon.

Collecting these grabby titles takes more than good browsing, it takes consideration from a large group of experts.

“The selections come not just from librarians who read the news, but people who are up-to-date on pop culture. They know what they’re choosing is up-to-date with current trends,” Hadziev explained.

The results allow for laughs and chuckles, and maybe even a few head scratches (especially for those who took out the book on louse).

“The library is full of a lot of interesting and odd treasures, and I encourage people to look for them,” Hadziev said.

