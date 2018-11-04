Victoria Symphony hopes upcoming concert in Oak Bay will open dialogue about cyber-bullying

‘My Name is Amanda Todd’ honours the brief life and legacy of a teenager

Amanda Todd, a 15-year-old girl from Port Coquitlam, took her life on Oct. 10, 2012 after years of harassment and bullying at school and online. (Courtesy of Victoria Symphony)

The Victoria Symphony hopes its coming concert opens dialogue with students about cyber-bullying and show them its impact first-hand.

‘My Name is Amanda Todd,’ a new composition by Vancouver’s Jocelyn Morlock, honours the brief life and legacy of a cyber-bullied teenager.

Todd was a 15-year-old girl in Port Coquitlam who loved singing and who dreamed of one day performing on the big stage. She tragically took her own life on Oct. 10, 2012 after years of harassment and bullying at school and online. Before her death, Todd posted a video on YouTube, using flashcards to share her story and to speak out against bullying.

Amanda’s online video was the spark for positive change and has since become a beacon for the Amanda Todd Legacy Foundation.

“Amanda’s message of hope, empathy, and tolerance has since caused a worldwide groundswell of support and awareness of bullying, cyber-abuse and internet safety”, Morlock said.

High School students from across Victoria, Saanich and Sooke school districts have been invited to attend a concert rehearsal and to hear a message from Tood’s mother, Carol Todd, followed by a question and answer period with Carol and composer Morlock.

“Amanda loved music, and found her voice through music, art and multi-media,” says Carol. “We believe this performance will inspire hope and is a message about humanity and how we must treat each other to be better people.”

The concert is presented Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at 8 p.m. at Oak Bay High’s Dave Dunnet Community Theatre.

Concert tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students, and are available from the Royal and McPherson Box Office at 250-386-6121, or online at www.rmts.bc.ca.