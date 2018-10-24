Victoria UnWined doubles down for Make-A-Wish

Fall fundraiser at University of Victoria raises $56,000

Residents UnWined to the tune of nearly $56,000 last month for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The annual event, held at the University Club of Victoria, more than doubled the amount raised last year.

“Our Vancouver Island community showed up in a big way,” said Simone Conner, director of the Vancouver Island operations for Make-A-Wish BC & Yukon. “Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and attendees, we are going to be able to fully fund five more wishes for Vancouver Island wish kids, and then some.”

The average cost to grant a wish is approximately $14,000, half of which comes from donations and funds raised from events like UnWined. Children living with a critical illness can be referred to Make-A-Wish through their parents or the medical community and granted wishes can take almost any form that a child can imagine.

“Whether a child wishes to be a firefighter for a day, or wishes to travel to Hawaii, or meet Mickey Mouse or their favourite actor, Make-A-Wish has the power to make those wishes come true. And thanks to the generosity of all those who took part in UnWined, five more of those kinds of wishes WILL come true. We’re so grateful for the support showed to us by our island community,” Connor said.

Next year promises to hold more great fundraising opportunities for Make-A-Wish such as the return of ‘ReWined’ in April, and the second annual Rope For Hope event in late May.

“We’re excited about the amount of engagement in our events and we look forward to letting everyone know about our future events as soon as we can,” Connor said.


