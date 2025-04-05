Victoria warns of 'major delays' for final stage of Blanshard Street project

Disruptions are expected downtown Victoria from April 7 to 10

Commuters can expect major traffic delays throughout the downtown core.

Significant traffic disruptions are expected in downtown Victoria from April 7 to 10 as paving work takes place on Blanshard Street between Pandora Avenue and Fort Street.

While one lane in each direction will remain open on Blanshard, all cross-streets within the work zone – including Pandora Avenue, Johnson Street, View Street, Yates Street, and Fort Street — will be closed at Blanshard during construction hours on specific days.

Work will run daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is weather dependent.

The planned closures are as follows:

April 7 (Monday): Fort, View, and Yates Streets closed at Blanshard

April 8: Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue closed at Blanshard

April 9: Fort, View, and Yates Streets closed at Blanshard

April 10: Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue closed at Blanshard

Sidewalks will remain open where possible, with accessible detours provided as needed. Access to private properties and city parkades will be maintained, though delays should be expected.

Cyclists may encounter temporary closures of bike lanes and are asked to dismount and walk through the affected areas.

Once paving is complete, work on this section of Blanshard Street is expected to wrap up within six weeks. This work marks the final stages of a multi-year project to refresh underground and road infrastructure