(U-bicycle)

Victoria’s U-bicycles move from dockless to virtual parking

The company seeks recommendations and feedback on where to have drop zones

Significant changes are coming to the way you use U-bicycle.

Those are the green bikes with the baskets that are sprinkled throughout downtown Victoria and the surrounding area.

The company announced it is moving from a dock-less bike share system to a virtual parking zone, which will show up on your app’s map display as a bike in a square box. The change takes place Nov. 1 and users will have to return the bikes to a specifically designated location.

U-bicycles are available in Victoria, Saanich, Esquimalt and Langford, but that doesn’t mean you won’t see bikes abandoned in other parts of Greater Victoria.

READ MORE: Bike share service pedalling onto the West Shore

Users will now have to bring their bike to within 10 meters of the icon on their map and lock up the bike. These locations will also be where users can pick up a bike and the map will also show you how many bikes will be available.

The company is seeking recommendations and feedback from the public on where to have these drop zones to make them easily accessible for a wide range of users.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Honorary degrees a highlight at UVic fall convocation
Next story
Community plants trees in Colwood Creek Park this weekend

Just Posted

Duncan man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

Vancouver Island seniors to receive funding for day programs

$75M part of ongoing effots to support seniors, adults with disabilities to continue living at home

‘I could feel the heat on my face’ homeowner said of Songhees fire

Two mobile homes on Middle Road burned on Oct. 23, investigation ongoing

RCMP still investigating Songhees Nation fire

Two homes caught on fire on Middle Road on Oct. 23

Victoria fog expected to lift as storms move in

Fifth day of disrupted flights out of Victoria in past week

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

B.C. Youtuber exits homemade, air-tight ‘biodome’ after 14 hours

Kurtis Baute sealed himself ‘in a jar’ to continue the discussion about climate change

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

GoFundMe for children of Ben Kilmer steadily rising

Cobble Hill man misisng since May found last week in remote area outside of Duncan

B.C. premier identifies labour shortage on Vancouver Island

John Horgan spoke today at the Vancouver Island Economic Summit in Nanaimo

Public invited to light candle tonight in Ben Kilmer’s memory

The body of the 41-year-old father of two young children was found on Oct. 17.

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

UPDATE: Motorcylist dies in crash in front of Nanaimo library

Coroners investigating after 40-year-old from Nanaimo died Tuesday night

Trudeau says Canadians expect ‘consequences’ for Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Most Read