Victoria’s U-bicycles move from dockless to virtual parking

Significant changes are coming to the way you use U-bicycle.

Those are the green bikes with the baskets that are sprinkled throughout downtown Victoria and the surrounding area.

The company announced it is moving from a dock-less bike share system to a virtual parking zone, which will show up on your app’s map display as a bike in a square box. The change takes place Nov. 1 and users will have to return the bikes to a specifically designated location.

Hey Victoria cyclists, As of November 1, important changes will apply to how you ride.

U-bicycles are available in Victoria, Saanich, Esquimalt and Langford, but that doesn’t mean you won’t see bikes abandoned in other parts of Greater Victoria.

Users will now have to bring their bike to within 10 meters of the icon on their map and lock up the bike. These locations will also be where users can pick up a bike and the map will also show you how many bikes will be available.

The company is seeking recommendations and feedback from the public on where to have these drop zones to make them easily accessible for a wide range of users.

