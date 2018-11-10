WANTED: ‘Earthquake evacuees’ for Victoria emergency exercise

City looking for individuals, families and pets to participate in run-through of emergency centre

The City of Victoria is looking for “earthquake evacuees” for an emergency exercise on Nov. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the James Bay Community School Centre. (City of Victoria photo)

Depending on who you talk to, the estimates vary on the percentage of probability of a significant earthquake hitting Victoria in the next 50 years. Some say one-in-three, some one-in-five, but what is agreed upon is the fact that the city needs to be prepared.

The City of Victoria is looking for “earthquake evacuees” for an emergency exercise that will help the city do just that – prepare for the inevitable, giving residents the best chance of survival.

The Victoria Red Cross Emergency Social Services (ESS) team is a partnership between the City and Canadian Red Cross that provides services to people impacted by emergencies during the initial 72 hours of an emergency response, through to the recovery phase.

Part of those services are accessed by way of an emergency reception centre, which is a place for those displaced by an emergency to get meals, clothing and toiletries, temporary lodging, help in re-uniting with loved ones, and information updates.

The city is looking for individuals, families and their pets to participate in a run-through of an emergency reception centre.

This exercise will give the Victoria Red Cross ESS team an opportunity to practise their skills and volunteer evacuees will get an understanding of how a centre works and what it provides.

If bringing your pet, dogs should be on leash and cats are to be brought in carrying cases.

The emergency reception centre exercise will be held on Nov. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the James Bay Community School Centre at 140 Oswego St. The exercise will take approximately 45 minutes.

Volunteer evacuees will have an opportunity to win a Grab & Go emergency kit.

For more emergency planning resources see the City of Victoria website. Also, sign up for Vic-Alert, the City of Victoria’s new emergency notification service that informs you by text, phone and email of major emergencies or disasters that may impact Victoria.