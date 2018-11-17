Chase Doucette, 10, holds up a bag of warm apparel that he collected. Doucette will be giving out gift bags with scarves, toques, blankets and Tim Hortons gift cards to homeless people on Christmas Eve. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

West Shore youth looking to give back this Christmas

Chase Doucette will hand out bags of warm apparel to the homeless

A West Shore youth is hoping to give out gift-bags to homeless people on Christmas Eve and has already starting putting them together.

Ten-year-old Chase Doucette goes to Crystal View Elementary School in Langford where he said his class was discussing the issue of homelessness.

“Yesterday at school we were talking about the homeless people downtown,” Doucette said. “That’s when I got the idea of going on Christmas Eve and delivering presents downtown for homeless people.”

Doucette said the gift bags will be packed with a Tim Hortons gift card, blanket, scarf, gloves and a toque. He is also looking to collect jackets to give out.

“On Christmas Eve it’s going to be very cold so I want them to stay warm,” Doucette said.

Doucette said it made him sad to see homeless people sitting outside with many people being mean to them. He said he thinks they’ll appreciate this gesture and thinks they will get a lot of joy out of the gifts.

Doucette is not new to the spirit of giving. A few years back, he collected and bought toys for kids during the holidays.

Doucette’s father, Steve, said the family tries to do a lot of outreach in the community.

“I was homeless when I was young so I know what it’s like to be on the street,” Steve said. “To see that he wants to go out and do more for others that are less fortunate is impressive and it’s nice to see. He’s genuinely a good kid.”

Doucette is hoping to donate around 40 gift bags to people downtown and is asking friends, classmates and community members to help him gather items for the bags and hand them out.

Those that are interested in donating or helping can send an e-mail to doucette.sn@gmail.com.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

