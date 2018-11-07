Monty Python alumnus John Cleese makes his return to Victoria next June with Why There is No Hope, at the Royal Theatre. Photo by Bob King

Why you still have hope of securing John Cleese tickets

Tickets still available for veteran British funnyman’s 2019 show at Victoria’s Royal Theatre

Thinking of scheduling your funny fix for 2019?

Monty Python alumni and veteran comedian John Cleese makes his return to Victoria on June 3 as part of a Canada-wide tour of his show, Why There is No Hope.

The man known for his hilarious standup routine and unique perspective on life followed up his Python stint with a short-lived run as Basil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers, appeared in such feature films as A Fish Called Wanda and has been a part of several Python reunion tours.

Cleese, 79, was in Victoria in 2014 after releasing his autobiography, So Anyway … and made a tour stop with Eric Idle here in 2016.

He’ll also be in Vancouver on May 25, appearing at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Tickets for next June’s Royal Theatre show start at $100 and are available online at rmts.bc.ca, by phone at 250-386-2121 or in person at the Royal or McPherson Playhouse box offices. VIP packages ($360) include premium seats, and admittance to a meet and greet, where you can have your photo taken with the legendary comedian.

