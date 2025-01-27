1 dead, 2 more airlifted to hospital after North Island highway crash

Sayward RCMP investigating fatal collision that closed Highway 19 near Woss for several hours

A person has died following a motor vehicle incident that closed Highway 19, near Woss for several hours on Jan. 24, according to the RCMP.

When officers arrived on scene, just before 7 p.m., they found two vehicles involved, say the police. One driver was confirmed deceased and two other people in the second vehicle were taken to hospital by air ambulance in serious condition, states a Jan. 25 media release.

The highway near Nimpkish Road was closed in both directions for several hours from Friday night until early Saturday morning.

The Sayward RCMP is working with the BC Coroners Service. The investigation is ongoing.