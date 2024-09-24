1 person sent to hospital after fire claims top floor of home near Ladysmith

The second floor of the house was fully involved when the forces arrived

Ladysmith Fire/Rescue department were called out last Thursday night, Sept. 19, for a house fire on Finch Road in Saltair.

According to the department they received the call at 10:13 p.m. and they responded with 18 firefighters and four of their response vehicles.

The department spokesperson added that four members from North Oyster and six members from Chemainus fire/rescue departments also attended with their vehicles.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

The department spokesperson stated there was one resident in the house at the time of the fire. That person was taken to hospital by ambulance with undetermined injuries.