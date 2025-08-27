10 million fish reason to extend rare Fraser sockeye opening: sportfishing advocates

Economic impacts, incredible return to the Fraser River behind pushing DFO for extension

Fraser River sportfishing reps have been working behind the scenes to keep the sockeye fishery open past Labour Day.

The surprising return of 10 million sockeye to the Fraser was not foreseen in pre-season estimates.

Ever since the numbers skyrocketed, Dean Werk, president of the Fraser Valley Salmon Society, and owner of Great River Fishing Adventures has been working to convince Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) to authorize an extension for the public fishery beyond the Monday (Sept. 1) deadline.

Werk said he's offered several reasons to substantiate keeping the fishery open a little longer.

"The public fishery is the most selective and sustainable fishery in all of B.C.," Werk said, noting that 40 years of catch-and-release data showing that the impact is negligible.

An exploitation rate of 10 per cent was placed as a cap the late-run sockeye fisheries for 2025, due to the potential of impacting species at risk with the co-mingling that occurs with mixed fisheries.

But the approach that DFO takes in setting an exploitation rate before opening fisheries with no room to modify it needs to shift, he suggested.

"There needs to be flexibility during the season that would allow for real-time adjustments to open up a fishery based on a surplus of fish," Werk said.

Also for communities of the Fraser Valley from Mission to Hope, a rare sockeye opening is always a major economic driver for fish-related tourism.

"On the economic front the sports fishery has the highest value per fish. It's a 10-time multiplier based on the returns to the communities," Werk said.

Imagine how many fishing licences and conservation surcharge stamps have been purchased recently, he said, not to mention accommodations, gas, food, tackle and other expenses.

"Those licence dollars help fund crucial conservation efforts across the province," Werk underlined.

His last point is based on the surprising returns of millions of sockeye returning to the Fraser, and feels strongly the Summer run should have been opened early for sportfishing retention.

"We still have tons and tons of fish so they really should allow more time."

Families are saying they are just thrilled a retention fishery for sockeye was finally opened to the public due to the massive run, he said.

"You would not believe how happy people are. It's mind-blowing."

Werk said it's their understanding from the latest communications that "there's no appetite" for extending the sockeye opening past Labour Day.

"We think the public should be given an extension," Werk said. "There is no scientific reason why this fishery should close."

The closure date of Sept. 1 remains in place for sockeye for now.