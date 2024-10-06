2nd-degree murder charge laid in connection with 2022 death of B.C. senior

52-year-old man arrested; next court appearance is Oct. 15

After a lengthy investigation, led by the Oceanside RCMP General Investigation Section, an arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 78-year-old Parksville woman, found dead in her Parksville residence in November 2022.

Oceanside RCMP said in a press release that on Oct. 4, they arrested 52-year-old James Griffiths in connection to the death of his mother, Donna Webster. Griffiths was formally charged with second-degree murder and made a brief court appearance. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Nanaimo.

Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP said since a charge has been laid and the matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released by police.