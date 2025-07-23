$500K lotto win leaves Campbell River resident ‘speechless’

Tanya Friesen was relaxing at home and was in complete shock after learning that she won a $500,000 Extra prize from the June 27, 2025 Lotto Max draw.

“I checked the (BCLC Lotto!) app at home,” recalled Friesen of the moment she realized she won. “It was jaw-dropping. I was in disbelief!”

The Campbell River resident first shared the news with her stepdad. “He was delighted and said, ‘Wow, kiddo!’”

Friesen hasn’t fully decided what to do with her windfall, but said, “Maybe a helicopter tour for old pa ...it’s life changing. I’m speechless and thankful.”

Friesen purchased the winning ticket at Duncan Bay General Store on North Highland Highway in Campbell River.

So far in 2025, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $25 million in winnings from the Extra and more than $153 million from Lotto Max.