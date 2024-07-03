’65 Impala, '04 Infiniti impounded over excessive speed on Oak Bay street

Oak Bay cops catch two drivers, impound two cars for excessive speed

A driver doing more than double the speed limit, and another beyond that, scored excessive speed tickets in the 40 km/h zone near Beach Drive and Newport Avenue in Oak Bay last week.

Officers working speed enforcement near the intersection stopped a 43-year-old driver on June 28 just before 9:30 p.m. after clocking the vehicle at about 96 km/h.

The man was ticketed for excessive speed, which comes with a $368 fine, and the 1965 Chevrolet Impala he was driving was towed and impounded for seven days.

Even as the first tow truck took off with the classic car on its hook, Oak Bay police pulled over a second driver clocked at 104 km/h in the same speed zone.

A second tow was required for the resulting seven-day impound of a 2004 Infiniti G35, driven by a 19-year-old man. He was issued an excessive speed ticket, with a $483 fine.

Drivers going more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit face a $368 ticket, three penalty points on their driving record and a mandatory seven-day impound. Drivers going more than 60 km/h faster than the speed limit face a fine of $483 and three penalty points on a driver’s record, which impacts insurance costs. Mandatory vehicle impounds also accrue costs.