71-year-old mountain biker airlifted after fall near Castlegar

Castlegar, Rossland and Nelson Search and Rescue teams assist in rescue

A 71-year-old mountain biker was airlifted off of the Merry Creek riding trails near Castlegar after sustaining serious injuries in a fall.

According to a police statement, Castlegar RCMP were contacted Sunday afternoon when a mountain biker encountered a female rider on the trail who was requesting assistance in contacting emergency services after her male riding partner fell off a log bridge.

According to the statement, she reported he was unconscious with visible injuries and laboured breathing.

Due to the remote location and terrain of the area, Castlegar, Nelson and Rossland Search and Rescue teams were all dispatched to the scene.

In addition to ground support, Nelson Search and Rescue was asked to assist with helicopter support.

Upon arrival, the rescue team provided first aid and prepared the injured cyclist for transport. He was then airlifted in a medical basket to an awaiting ambulance where he was then transported to hospital.

Police say the full extent of the cyclist's injuries is currently unknown, but he is continuing to receive treatment in hospital.

Nelson, Rossland and Castlegar Search and Rescue personnel are teams of volunteers who train regularly for a variety of unfortunate incidents that occur in remote and urban settings. The Castlegar team even held a training night at the Hail Merry Trail at Merry Creek earlier in August.

"Their assistance in this matter aided in the successful transport of the injured rider to the awaiting ambulance for urgently required medical treatment," said Castlegar RCMP Sgt. Monty Taylor.