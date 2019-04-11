A good day for pets

National Pet Day has been celebrated on April 11th for the past 14 years and was founded by pet and family lifestyle expert and animal welfare advocate Colleen Paige.
The international day intends to raise awareness of animals in need of adoption/rescue, and also, to put animals on a pedestal (as if us pet owners don’t already) in recognition of the joy they bring to us; their beauty, innocence, and offerings of unconditional love.
Paige offers these suggestions for “Ways to Celebrate National Pet Day”:
“1. Adopt a pet from your local shelter or pure breed rescue organization.
2. Volunteer at your local shelter and offer to care for the animals.
3. Donate blankets, food and toys to a favorite animal welfare organization.
4. Organize a peaceful demonstration in front of your community pet store that sells pets from puppy or kitten mills.
5. Have a National Pet Day party and celebrate all your pets!
6. Spend the day taking photos of your pets and then post them on our Facebook page!
7. Assist an ill, elderly or a financially struggling neighbor or friend by purchasing pet food, hay or needed items for their pets.
8. Purchase a National Pet Day Tee Shirt (or other gift item) here, to express your devotion to all animals.
9. Buy your pet a fun new toy….or two…or five.
10. Post photos of your pets on social media using the hashtag #NationalPetDay”
From snakes and geckos to puppies and kittens…we love our best friends.
In some ways they are the dependable friends and maybe even family we’ve got.
Turns out, here at Black Press Media’s Greater Victoria Hub, we are largely cat lovers…with a couple of exceptions.
Be sure to toss your pets an extra cookie, spread some cat nip, and offer up extra snuggles on this National Pet Day!
Learn more about #NationalPetDay at www.nationalpetday.co.