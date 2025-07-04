Abbotsford teenager completes Everest Base Camp hike

13-year-old Tanay Surabathula failed two years ago, but returned this spring and conquered the challenging hike

For many kids the spring break holiday consists of video games, sleeping in and taking it easy – but Abbotsford's Tanay Surabathula isn't exactly a typical teenager.

His 2025 spring break consisted of trekking for several hours over several days to reach the base of the planet's highest peak – Mount Everest.

The 13-year-old and his parents hiked over 150 kilometres to reach Everest Base Camp, which is considered a challenging multi-day high altitude hike that goes through mountains, Sherpa villages and Buddhist monasteries. EBC has an elevation of 5,364 metres or 17,598 feet.

What makes the story even more remarkable is that Surabathula attempted to reach EBC two years ago, but he developed mild symptoms of altitude sickness at around 4,000m and his family was forced to turn around. He said that experience was in the back of his mind as he returned to that landscape.

"I was dizzy, nauseous and had blurry vision," he recalled, noting that he was 11 at the time. "So I started showing symptoms of that and we didn't want to risk anything."

That type of reaction is not unusual for those attempting EBC, as the high altitude leads to thinner air and there is about 50 per cent less oxygen than at sea level. Around 40 per cent of all hikers fail in their attempt of reaching EBC due to acute mountain sickness, which was what Surabathula suffered from in 2023.

He said his family is very active and hikes regularly, but admitted that they did no specific training for EBC. Surabathula said the setback made him even more motivated to try it again.

"We've done a lot of different hikes but some of them weren't that interesting," he said, reflecting on the decision to return to the Himalayas. "Everest is such a popular mountain and I just thought I want to try to do this again."

While he may not have stepped up his routine for Everest, his father John Surabathula pointed out that the family has done some tough hikes in recent years. They climbed Japan's Mount Fuji (3,776m/12,300 ft) and the Grand Canyon's Rim to Rim to Rim hike in 2024. Exercise and keeping active is something he and his wife Urmila have tried to instill in Tanay from a young age.

The trio arrived at Nepal's Lukla Airport and then re-entered Sagarmatha National Park to try to reach EBC. Along with them was a guide and a porter. The guide helps lead the way, helps with accommodation and offers tips, while a porter helps carrying luggage and supplies. Winter gear is also necessary and required is a sleeping bag, jackets, gloves, toques and more.

Food like protein bars and other non-perishable items are also brought along, but meals could also be obtained at the small tea houses they often spent the night in. They eventually reached EBC on day 10 and Surabathula said he could feel the anticipation of finally reaching his goal.

"As we got closer to base camp, my adrenaline was building up more and more," he said. "The views were spectacular, and looking back at our photos, we are tiny dots compared to the ginormous mountains surrounding us."

Another highlight of the trip was crossing the largest glacier in the Himalayas – the Ngozumpa Glacier, which they hiked after reaching EBC. About seven days after reaching EBC they travelled back down to Lukla Airport and eventually returned home to Abbotsford.

Surabathula said it was an amazing experience, but also said he realized how fortunate we are to be in Canada. He said that life for many in Nepal is very simple and they don't have all the luxuries that are available in Canada. He also encouraged youth to get out and experience something new while they're young.

"Don't be scared to try something new and if you're going to do something, do it as well as you can," he said. "I told people I was going again to EBC and told them I'm not going to try, I'm going to do it. And I did."

He's believed to be the youngest Abbotsford resident to ever reach EBC and part of a small number of locals to achieve that feat.

Surabathula recently graduated from Grade 8 at Colleen and Gordie Howe Middle School and will be attending Abbotsford Senior Secondary School in the fall. He said he's not done with some of the extreme adventures, stating that he hopes to hike Peru's Machu Picchu in the future.