Abbotsford's Conair Group Inc. helping fight Los Angeles wildfires

Several Abbotsford-manufactured Dash 8-400AT are heading south to help out

An Abbotsford company is lending a helping hand to battle the devastating wildfires that are causing considerable damage to Los Angeles and southern California.

Conair Group Inc., located on the Abbotsford International Airport grounds, is a global leader in the battle against wildfires and has the third-largest fleet of any company in Canada. Their aircrafts have been used for years in places like B.C., Alaska, Alberta, Australia, France and Washington State – and now they can add California to that list.

Conair owns the Spokane-based Aero-Flite Inc. and is supporting firefighters in California with an RJ85 large airtanker (made in Canada by Conair) and two CL415 multi engine water scoopers.

Conair stated that at least one Dash 8-400AT airtanker (made in Canada by Conair) has just been called up on contract to start service on Friday (Jan. 10) morning, with more possibly being added.

The company also confirmed to The News that two new Dash 8-400AT's will be delivered from Conair's hangar in Abbotsford to Aero-Flite in Spokane. This delivery will bring Aero-Flite’s fleet of Dash 8-400AT to five (total fleet size of various types is 15+) and will mark Conair’s 22nd Dash 8-400 airtanker delivery overall.

Officials have said hurricane-force winds began igniting one neighbourhood after another on Wednesday (Jan. 8) in the coastal area of Pacific Palisades and in Altadena, near Pasadena.

Five people have died, more than 100,000 people have been forced from their homes and famous landmarks have come under threat.

Nearly 2,000 homes, businesses and other structures have been destroyed and the number is expected to increase.

The destruction led to the postponement of an L.A. Kings hockey game on Wednesday and forced the NFL to move an L.A. Rams playoff game set for Saturday (Jan. 11) to Phoenix.