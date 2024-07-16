After Indigenous child's death, B.C.'s youth watchdog wants wellbeing plan

The Fraser Valley boy, 11, died in foster care in February 2021

WARNING: This story contains graphic details.

B.C.'s watchdog for children and youth is calling for a formalized action plan amid a new report detailing the horrific case of a 11-year-old Indigenous boy who died while in foster care.

On Tuesday (July 16), a report from the Office of the Representative for Children and Youth, titled "Don't Look Away," described 'Colby' just like so many other 11-year-old boys.

He loved to play soccer. He read Archie comics. He got along with everyone at school. He was particularly interested in science and math. He was a great brother, who when his little sister was sad would lace his fingers through hers to comfort her.

"That was one of the most beautiful things that we learned about Colby was his generous heart and spirit," children and youth representative Jennifer Charlesworth told media during a news conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre on Tuesday.

The report details findings into Colby's death in the Fraser Valley in 2021, as well as the stories of 14 other children who were subjected to harm that either caused life-altering injuries or death, all while in foster care or the child welfare system.

Colby is the pseudonym the Representative for Children and Youth is using for the child. The report does not identify this case beyond the region of the Fraser Valley, however, a man and woman accused of inflicting horrible abuse on two foster children were sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter and six years for aggravated assault. The case sparked calls for action from various Indigenous leaders and an investigation by Charlesworth.

On Tuesday, the child and youth watchdog said that "it doesn't matter" to name those involved in order to move forward.

The documented abuses took place between December 2020 and February 2021, detailed in 400 hours of footage from 16,000 video clips from four closed-circuit cameras in the home. The children were forced to eat feces and vomit and drink urine.

By the time the boy died, he weighed 63.5 lbs. A normal weight for a boy his age would have been about 110 lbs.

More to come.