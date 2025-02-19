All 6 spotted owls released near Hope as part of B.C. breeding program now dead

Only 1 spotted owl remains left in the wilderness

The mission to save the Northern Spotted Owls has hit another setback after its latest released owls were found dead near Hope over the winter.

This means all six owls, raised through the conservation breeding program in Langley and released into the wild, are dead.

"In June 2024, two male spotted owls named skiʔkíyeʔ (“ancestor”) and c̓q̓áłp (“young Douglas fir”) were moved to an aviary in a protected forest area in the Fraser Valley and subsequently released in to the wild. Unfortunately, both were found deceased later that year," said the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship (MWLRS) via email. "A necropsy on c̓q̓áłp determined that he was emaciated, and his diminished condition was severe enough to cause death. It is likely skiʔkíyeʔ succumbed to a predator."

Both birds were part of a partnership between the province’s Spotted Owl Breeding and Release Program and Spuzzum First Nation, to help recover the wild northern spotted owl populations in B.C. The program was created in 2007 and it is the only breeding program in Canada for the species.

Since 2022, the program had released six owls, all male, with the hopes that one of them would become mates with the female spotted owl living in the Fraser Canyon. Unlike the males, this female was born in the wilderness.

"The female wild-born spotted owl was last detected in the Spuzzum Valley near Hope in fall 2022," the ministry said. "Field crews continue to monitor this area to see if they can detect this spotted owl. Even though this bird has not been observed since 2022, there is not enough evidence to indicate a change in her status; therefore, we consider the wild female to be alive at this time."

According to the ministry, three owls were released in 2022, two owls in 2023, and two owls in 2024.

In the 2022 release, two of the owls died either from starvation, predation, injury or disease. One of the owls, named sitist, was found injured in October 2022 and taken back to the breeding facility. After recovering, and given a clean of bill of health, he was released back into the wild, with a male named wikcn, in July 2023. Unfortunately, neither bird survived the winter and died due for reasons similar to the 2022 deaths.

All of the releases were done in partnership with, and with guidance from, with Spuzzum First Nation. All of the six birds were also assessed, before their release, to ensure that they were healthy and able to hunt for themselves.

Despite the setback, the ministry said they are committed in their mission towards the owl's recovery and ensuring it has a thriving, and healthy, breeding population again in the B.C. wilderness.

"The recovery of spotted owls in B.C. will depend both on the continued success of the breeding program and how released owls fare in the wild," MWLR said. "The long-term goal is to expand the spotted owl program and release as many as 20 spotted owls into the wild each year."

The Standard has reached out to Spuzzum First Nation for comment.