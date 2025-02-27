Arrest warrant issued for fraudulent psychologist believed to be in Kelowna

Xander Pheonix allegedly provided medical assessments without the appropriate credentials

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who was allegedly acting as a psychologist, following a fraud investigation initiated by the Kelowna RCMP.

Xander Pheonix, 52, is facing charges of one count of causing a person to use forged documents and one count of forgery.

The man, who is previously of New Westminister, had allegedly been providing fraudulent specific medical assessments to people in Kelowna without the appropriate credentials as a psychologist in B.C.

In 2021, the Board of the College of Psychologists released a public safety notice stating that Xander Patrice Phoenix "is not and has never been registered to practise as a psychologist in British Columbia, and has no other association with the College of Psychologists of BC."

The Board states that Pheonix worked at the now closed Omega Health Clinic in Burnaby, which was formerly known as the Phoenix Centre for Mental Health.

The criminal investigation into Pheonix launched in May 2022.

Kelowna RCMP are now requesting that Pheonix contact them to rectify these warrants.

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts are asked to call Kelowna RCMP with file number 2022-28090.