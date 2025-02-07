Backroads cow carcass clean-up call baffles Crofton residents

Origin of the remains remain a mystery

North Cowichan received some baffling calls on the morning of Jan. 6. Residents of Crofton called to report a large animal carcass on the side of the road. Calls to remove deceased deer are common, but this wasn't a deer.

Conversations on social media indicated that the carcass was of the bovine variety and had been butchered. Its origins remain a mystery.

North Cowichan confirmed a crew responded to a call about a discarded cow carcass on Osborne Bay Road, near the Maple Mountain parking lot. According to North Cowichan's operations and parks crews, the cow appeared to have been processed and was not an animal kill. The carcass was found in two sections along the road: one near the Maple Mountain parking lot and another near Escarpment Way. Parks crews disposed of it at North Cowichan’s Herd Road pit.

Despite potential concerns about careless hunters, paranormal activity or extraterrestrial experimentation, the crew determined it was not suspicious and appeared to have simply fallen off the back of a truck.