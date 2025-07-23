B.C. anglers will soon be able to buy licences through online WILD system

Starting this fall, new users will be able create a profile and obtain a free Fish and Wildlife ID in preparation for the 2026–27 licence year.

B.C. is adding fishing licences to its Wildlife Information and Licensing Data (WILD) online system so that recreational freshwater anglers and hunters will be able to get licensed on the same platform.

Sales for licences through the platform will be available starting in spring 2026. Users who are not already registered in the WILD system will first need to create a profile to obtain their free Fish and Wildlife ID, which they can do starting this fall.

Currently, the WILD system is accessed using a Basic BCeID, but starting in the fall, people with a B.C. Services Card will be able to use that information to log in.

For non-residents who wish to access the WILD system, they will still need to create a Basic BCeID first. They can then use this to login and create a Fish and Wildlife ID in the WILD online portal.

The province expects the changes to reduce administrative workload and wait times and enhance the user experience. The Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Ministry said in a news release that since its launch in 2016, WILD has improved public access to hunting applications and authorizations and sped up application processing.