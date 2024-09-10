B.C. announces new affordable rentals for Indigenous communities

116 of of 1,662 planned homes will be in Surrey

Thousands of new affordable rental homes are being built for Indigenous people in B.C. through partnerships with the province, BC Housing and Indigenous non-profit housing providers.

At a press conference in Surrey on Tuesday (Sept. 10), Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s Minister of Housing, announced that 1,662 new rental homes are "on their way" for First Nation communities on and off First Nation reserves.

"It is a good day because I know what this will mean to communities. This will mean affordable housing for elders. This will mean affordable housing for people and communities, this will mean opportunities for people to come back to their communities and reconnect with families," Kahlon said.

"These additional homes are part of our ongoing reconciliation work to ensure that Indigenous people are provided the resources and services to thrive in the communities they call home. With collective support from partners, we are better able to deliver housing that meets people's needs."

This is the second set homes selected to be built through the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund (IHF). The 1,662 homes are divided into 41 approved projects throughout the province. Nineteen are located off-reserve for Indigenous people, for a total of 995 homes, and 22 are on-reserve for First Nation members, for a total of 667 homes.

The Indigenous Housing Fund (IHF) was launched in 2018 to deliver 3,500 homes to Indigenous families, elders, individuals, and people with disabilities on and off reserve. BC Housing administers the $1.7 billion provincial program.

The off-reserve projects will be managed by different member organizations of the Aboriginal Housing Management Association (AHMA). AHMA members manage over 95 percent of all Indigenous housing units located off-reserve in the province. It was established in 2016 and was the first Indigenous housing authority in Canada.

Margaret Pfoh, CEO of the Aboriginal Housing Management Association (AHMA), said solutions for Indigenous people must be led by Indigenous people.

"This isn't just a principle. It is the foundation of AHMA's call for true reconciliation. We are deeply honoured by the support of successive governments leading to today's transformative announcements, and we raise our hands to the tireless housing and service providers who have been on the ground, for many of them over 50 years, and we stand with those who have applied but are still waiting for the resources needed to implement their critical support plans," Pfoh said.

Tuesday's announcement was made in Surrey at Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association, one of the organizations receiving funding for the 65 units of off-reserve housing for Indigenous families and Elders. The Kekinow Native Housing Society in Surrey will also receive funding for 50 homes.

Kyla Painter, executive director of Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association (FRAFCA), said these homes are an essential step in responding to the housing crisis many Indigenous communities in B.C. are facing.

"Thanks to the support of the Indigenous Housing Fund, these homes will not only provide affordable housing but also serve as spaces for cultural connection, healing, and community," Painter said. "At FRAFCA, we approach housing differently, ensuring the inclusion of land-based Nations through our partnership with Sacred Waters. By doing so, we honour the lands we stand on while creating sustainable, environmentally friendly homes designed for the long-term well-being of both people and the land."

On-reserve project locations include Hope, Sts'ailes, Cache Creek, Vernon, Burns Lake, Gitlax̱t'aamiks (New Aiyansh), Gitwinksihlkw, Laxg̱alts'ap Village (Greenville), Lower Post, Skidegate, Takla Landing, Bella Bella, Sechelt, Seymour Creek, Campbell River, Duncan, Hitacu, Nanaimo and Saanichton.

Other off-reserve projects locations include: Cranbrook, Merritt, Vernon, Houston, Prince George, Prince Rupert, Powell River, Vancouver, Campell River, Langford, Saanich and Victoria.

"With each new home built through the Indigenous Housing Fund, we are taking meaningful action to address the critical need for culturally supportive shelter and foster a lasting vision of community and resilience for First Nations in British Columbia," said Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the BC Assembly of First Nations in a news release Tuesday (Sept. 10).

"As the first of its kind fund in Canada to provide provincial investments for on-reserve housing, the Province of B.C. is leading by example on the collective effort needed to address this crisis which disproportionately impacts First Nations in British Columbia. By meeting the fundamental needs of families and Elders, both on and off reserve, we lay a strong foundation for people to thrive, while advancing our collective journey toward reconciliation."