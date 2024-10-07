B.C. Conservative leader apologizes for response to 'Nuremberg 2.0' question

John Rustad apologizes for response during interview about possible legal follow-up to COVID-19 response

Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad Monday (Oct. 7) tried to further distance himself from an interview where he was asked if he supported Nuremberg-style trials against public officials supporting COVID-19 vaccines and mandates.

"So first of all, my comments in around that, relating the two (Nazis tried for war-crimes and COVID-19 measures), I apologize for that," he said. "I know that has offended some people and it certainly was not my intent with regards to that issue."

Rustad made that statement after saying Sunday night that he had "misunderstood" a question about whether he would support B.C. participating in l egal proceedings, which COVID-19 conspiracy theorists have dubbed 'Nuremberg 2.0' in reference to the trials against surviving Nazi leaders following the Second World War.

"Any attempt to compare or equate the Nuremberg Trials or Nazi Germany to the COVID-19 pandemic is completely inappropriate and unacceptable," Rustad said on social media Sunday night after Press Progress had first reported on his response to a question from Jedediah Ferguson, president of the United Health Care Workers of B.C.

Ferguson had asked Rustad where he stood on the idea that COVID-19 vaccines and mandates amounted to Nazi-like atrocities including medical experiments requiring legal persecution.

Ferguson first asked Rustad whether he would be "OK" for a Nuremberg 2.0.

“A new and bigger two point oh, sorry?” Rustad replied.

Ferguson then repeated the word “Nuremberg” more slowly.

“Nuremberg 2.0 – ah, yes,” Rustad said, adding that is "probably something" outside his scope.

Ferguson said his question was a "hard one," adding that he was putting Rustad on the "hot spot."

“No, no, it’s fine,” Rustad said. “Like I say, that’s something that’s sorta outside the scope in terms of jurisdiction of British Columbia but if, you know, we would certainly be participating with other jurisdictions as we look at those sorts of issues.”

The initial story did not include any comments from the party, with Press Progress saying it waited several hours for a response before publishing its story Sunday afternoon. Rustad then posted his statement on social media later Sunday evening following publication.

"To compare these trials, which sought accountability for the atrocities of the Holocaust, to any modern-day public health measures is a distortion of history and deeply disrespectful to the memory of those who suffered," Rustad said. "I strongly condemn any such comparisons and reaffirm my commitment to preserving the integrity of historical truths."

Speaking Monday morning in Maple Ridge, B.C. NDP Leader David Eby brought up the issue.

"On today of all days, to have John Rustad on Twitter talking about a comparison between between the Holocaust...and the COVID-19 pandemic and the responses of health professionals to be entertaining suggestions that we put public health officials, doctors and nurses who ran vaccine programs, who responded in the depth of the pandemic on trial, similar to Nazi war criminals, is shameful, bizarre and it is really regrettable," Eby said.

Rustad was later asked whether he still thinks B.C. needs to participate with other jurisdictions in reviewing issues around COVID-19. He responded by first saying that Eby is trying to distract from issues. He then pointed to his party's health care platform in appearing to leave the door open for such a review.

"So when we go forward and we look at things, but there are issues that come, certainly, we will look at it," he said. "But our focus is going to be on making sure that patients are receiving the services they need and that they can have confidence in our health care system."

Opposition research collected by B.C. United and publicly available highlights comments from Conservative candidates drawing comparisons between the Holocaust and COVID-19 measures.

"What does this remind of?" Kelowna-Centre candidate Kristina Loewen wrote on social media in 2020 when commenting on a story detailing measures to restrict the spread of COVID-19 at Boston University through digital badges.

"This is not sustainable," she wrote. "Anyhow, the relationship to genocide is simply the outward physical labelling due to things one cannot control. With the Jews, it started with relocation and isolation didn't it? I will have to brush up on my history."

Kelowna-area media had reached out Loewen in late September about those comments, but she did not return comment at the time.

Black Press Media has reached out to Loewen for comment and will update this story accordingly.