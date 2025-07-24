B.C. First Nation mourns death of Texada grizzly, wants better wildlife coordination

shíshálh Nation says planning, open communication, and shared responsibility can prevent repeat

The shíshálh Nation has expressed sorrow over the death of a grizzly bear, known as “mayukw,” recently found on spilḵsen (Texada Island).

In a statement released last week, the Sunshine Coast-based Nation emphasized the importance of respectful and coordinated approaches to human–wildlife interactions.

Over the past several weeks, the Nation had been in discussions with the province and other partners about the possibility of relocating the bear to Xwémalhkwu (Homalco territory near Bute Inlet), the statement explained.

“Though the outcome is not what we had hoped for, we remain committed to respectful, coordinated approaches to human–wildlife interactions.”

The Nation emphasized its connection to the land and its role in protecting the natural world.

“As stewards of these lands and waters, shíshálh Nation holds a deep responsibility to care for all beings that live here.”

The statement also highlighted the broader lessons this incident offers about how communities and governments respond to wildlife encounters.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the need for early planning, open communication, and shared responsibility when wildlife moves through or settles in populated areas.”

Looking forward, the Nation said it remains committed to improving how future wildlife situations are handled.

“We will continue working alongside other First Nations, government agencies and local communities to improve how these situations are handled, centring safety, respect for wildlife, and the shared values that connect us to the lands we call home.”