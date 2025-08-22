B.C. Forestry board to audit forestry licence near Pemberton

The audit area includes areas for recreation use, as well it's home to an endangered owl species

B.C.'s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices will be conducting an audit of forestry operations near Pemberton.

The Forest Practices Board will begin the audit process on Aug. 25 of Tsetspa7 Forestry Limited Partnership's Forest Licence A83924 in the Sea to Sky Natural Resource District. The audit will examine forestry activities carried out under the licence from Aug. 1, 2023 to determine compliance with the Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act, according to a Aug. 18 news release.

Tsetspa7 Forestry Limited manages an allowable annual cut of about 45,000 cubic metres of the Forest Licence A83924. It covers 115,000 hectares that's approximately 50 kilometres southeast of Pemberton and centred on the lower Lillooet River between the Lillooet and Harrison lakes.

Tsetspa7 acquired the licence in 2008 alongside joint holders Skatin, Samahquam and Xa'xtsa (Douglas) First Nations, and Lizzie Bay Logging Ltd.

The audit area is home to several management objectives, and it also provides areas for camping, hiking, fishing and hosts valuable wildlife including an endangered species of owl. The land occupies First Nations cultural places and cultural management areas designated under the Sea-to-Sky Land and Resource Management Plan.

A report will be presented to the public and B.C. government, those adversely affected will have the chance to respond, says release.