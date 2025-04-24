B.C. jobs minister announces funding for 4 business expansions

Projects in Nelson, Langley, Penticton and Castlegar will receive grants

B.C. Jobs Minister Diane Gibson on April 23 announced a provincial government grant to support the expansion of the Spearhead Timberworks facility near Nelson. She was accompanied by, L-R, Kootenay-Monashee MLA Steve Morrisette, B.C. Forest Minister Ravi Parmar, Spearhead partner Ben Hall, Spearhead founder Ted Hall, Spearhead partner Josh Hall, and Minister of State for Local Governments and Rural Communities Brittny Anderson.

A Nelson wood manufacturing company will receive a $7.5-million grant from the B.C. government to expand its North Shore facility.

Spearhead Timberworks designs and produces customizable, highly advanced wood structures for residential and commercial use in an international market. The new facility, Spearhead's owners say, will allow it to upgrade and increase production of its own custom glue-laminated timber.

The grant was announced at Spearhead on April 23 by three cabinet ministers: Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation; Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests; and Brittny Anderson, Minister of State for Local Governments and Rural Communities, and MLA for Kootenay Central.

"As we look to the unjust trade and tariff challenges coming at us from the Trump administration," Gibson said, "we can really see the importance of Canada's manufacturing sector. What we are seeing here today is a company working to create, here in Nelson, bread-winning, community-supporting jobs – quality jobs, high-end jobs."

The new facility, to be built beside its current one, is expected to add about 60 jobs, doubling the company's workforce.

The funding comes from the B.C. Manufacturing Jobs Fund, designed to assist B.C. businesses with value-added production, with a focus on the forest sector.

The program will also contribute to another West Kootenay business. Mercer Celgar, which runs a pulp mill and biorefinery in Castlegar, will receive $1.75 million to modernize its small-log line and install equipment capable of processing smaller-diameter logs and a wider range of low-grade fibre.

In addition, the program is contributing $1.5 million to Westlam Industries of Langley, a wood-product manufacturer that specializes in construction-grade plywood; and $235,000 to Greyback Construction of Penticton, a construction contractor that is diversifying into prefabricated housing construction.

"Over the past 35 years, we've honed our craft in advanced timber fabrication, completing over 450 projects worldwide and building a reputation as trailblazers in our field," said Josh Hall, a partner at Spearhead in a government news release. "This investment from the province will help us showcase B.C.'s remarkable wood resources globally, while creating long-term jobs at home."

It is a priority for the forest ministry to reduce the export of raw logs and to "move us away from just a conversation" to actually creating new manufacturing jobs in the forest sector, Parmar said in an interview.

"There has always been a sense of frustration for most British Columbians that we are not taking advantage of the logs that we have, and we ship them out without getting the most value," he said.