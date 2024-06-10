B.C. police seek witnesses, video of 93-year-old woman pushed in front of bus

The victim suffered minor injuries and is recovering at home

The Penticton RCMP are seeking information from anyone who may have seen a 93-year-old pushed in front of a bus on June 5.

The victim had disembarked the bus around 11 a.m., and was reportedly shoved into the path of the bus as it left the stop.

"This is very concerning incident that could have led to fatal results given the elderly woman's age and physical capabilities," said Const. Kelly Brett, Penticton RCMP media officer.

"We are thankful that the bus driver was cognizant that something had occurred and was able to stop the bus prior to anything serious happening."

The alleged suspect was described as a woman with a cart full of belongings draped with a white blanket.

Witnesses at the scene assisted the victim, but were unable to detain the suspect.

The 93-year-old suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The Penticton RCMP are hoping to speak to any witnesses who came to the aid of the victim, and to anyone else who may have seen what happened.

If you or anyone you know was a witness, or has dash-cam video, the RCMP ask that you contact them at 250-492-4300 and ask to speak to Const. Gary Sande.