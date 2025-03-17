 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. Home2

B.C. powers up hydro rates by 3.75% in 2025 and 2026

B.C. Energy Minister Adrian Dix says electricity rates today are the same as they were more than 4 decades ago
Wolf Depner
Wolf Depner
dix
B.C. Energy Minister Adrian Dix Monday announced that BC Hydro rates would rise by 3.75 per cent in 2025, 2026Bailey Seymour/News Staff

British Columbians will paying more to keep the lights on in their homes.

Average residential households will pay an extra combined total of $90 over the next two years as BC Hydro has asked B.C. Utilities Commission for an annual average rate increase at 3.75 per cent for the next two years. 

B.C.'s Energy Minister Adrian Dix announced the increase in Vancouver, where Chris O Riley, BC Hydro president and chief executive officer, joined him. 

The ministry said in its statement announcing the increase that the increase reflects what it calls rising operating costs caused by inflation; Site C coming online and critical work required to significantly invest in B.C.'s energy supply and infrastructure to bolster the provincial economy in the face of tariffs. 

The increase will come into effect on April 1, which would have been the date of a scheduled now foregone increase in the carbon tax following developments last week. Premier David Eby said B.C. would eliminate the carbon through legislation and accordingly forego the scheduled increase.  

When asked about the message of raising hydro rates on the same day as foregoing the increase, Dix pointed to B.C.'s hydro rates relative to other jurisdictions. 

He said B.C. has the third-lowest electricity rates in all of North America, adding that they will remain among the lowest. He added that they are 12 per cent below the cumulative rate of inflation since 2017 when the B.C. NDP assumed office. 

"At the same time, we are making very significant investments in our province that will unlock economic development in the Northwest, investments that...will ensure our systems are in place to serve literally hundreds of thousands of new customers that have come in the last three years alone," he said. "What people want in the face of really considerable threats and attacks from the United States, is a strong BC Hydro that can serve people in the future and that is what this change does." 

Last year's increase was 2.3 per cent and two per cent in 2023. Rates dropped 1.4 per cent in 2022.

"People will recall...this was a very difficult period in British Columbia and BC Hydro stepped up by essentially having the lowest rate increases in North America," Dix said. "BC Hydro really stepped up in this time (and) we have to build for the future. (That) means we have to get BC Hydro the resources to build for the future. That means, of course, bringing on Site C, but it also means bringing on more electricity, more renewable energy in our province."

More to come.

Wolf Depner

About the Author: Wolf Depner

I joined the national team with Black Press Media in 2023 from the Peninsula News Review, where I had reported on Vancouver Island's Saanich Peninsula since 2019.
Read more

Related

Tesla products removed from BC Hydro EV charger rebate program amid trade war
Tesla products removed from BC Hydro EV charger rebate program amid trade war
'Relief': BC Hydro deal keeps lights on for threatened Cariboo power plant
'Relief': BC Hydro deal keeps lights on for threatened Cariboo power plant
Province to speed up BC Hydro north coast transmission line
Province to speed up BC Hydro north coast transmission line
Wind blows in answer to BC Hydro's first call for power in 15 years
Wind blows in answer to BC Hydro's first call for power in 15 years
B.C. expert warns against possible disruptions in U.S. energy trade
B.C. expert warns against possible disruptions in U.S. energy trade
New northern wind-farm will help power B.C. energy independence: Dix
New northern wind-farm will help power B.C. energy independence: Dix
B.C. releases list of 10 resource projects it plans to accelerate into action
B.C. releases list of 10 resource projects it plans to accelerate into action
B.C. aims to speed up clean energy projects with regulatory change
B.C. aims to speed up clean energy projects with regulatory change
B.C. Greens: NDP's resource project push a 'knee-jerk expansion of the status quo'
B.C. Greens: NDP's resource project push a 'knee-jerk expansion of the status quo'