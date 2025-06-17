B.C. premier calls for Indian gang to be listed as terrorist organization

After another extortion-related community safety forum in Surrey, Eby wants 'serious step'

B.C.'s premier is calling for an Indian gang to be listed as a terrorist organization as tensions rise in Surrey over a surge in extortion-related crimes.

After another community safety forum was held in Surrey Sunday to address the ongoing issue of extortion, shootings and threats against some in the South Asian business community, British Columbia Premier David Eby told reporters in Victoria Tuesday (June 17) the matter "is an issue of huge concern in the community there ... the South Asian community."

"It's an issue of concern in Alberta and Ontario as well. There are allegations that gangs in India are operating here," Eby said. "In our province, and in other provinces, to intimidate and extort business owners ... I will be writing to the prime minister to ask that one of the gangs that is self-identified as being involved in some of these activities, the Lawrence Bishnoi Group, be listed as a terrorist organization in Canada," he continued.

The move will enable police to be able to use the "necessary tools" to investigate and "bring this activity to an end, not just in our province but also in Alberta and Ontario. And that the RCMP work with the federal government to identify any other groups that are also involved in this alleged activity," Eby said.

"This is a serious step. It gives police significant investigative tools. We don't make this recommendation lightly, but this activity strikes at public confidence in the justice system, in our democracy, and in their safety and community, and it erodes public confidence in the rule of law. It's a very serious matter. It's a huge concern for the people of Surrey. It's a huge concern in Alberta and Ontario. And what is called for is a similar response to what the federal government took to the Mexican cartel issue by listing them as well."

Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Elenore Sturko, who is also Official Opposition Critic for Solicitor General and Public Safety, was at the forum Sunday, and issued a release Tuesday morning condemning NDP Public Safety Minister Garry Begg for blaming the community for not reporting extortion threats.

“At (the meeting), Garry Begg blamed the community for not coming forward with information about crimes. Shameful,” said Sturko. “Community members have told me they are afraid to come forward out of fear that violent criminals out on bail will retaliate. It is no wonder they have lost faith in the NDP-Liberal catch-and-release system.”

At the forum, Begg urged attendees to report extortion threats, saying: "I cannot stress enough the importance of reporting any threats or attempts of extortion to the police immediately. This information is crucial."

So far this year, Surrey Police have confirmed at least 10 extortion cases, Sturko's release noted, but experts say the real number is far higher, as many victims are too afraid to speak out.

"One man was murdered. Another business owner is paying for private security. Some presenters at the forum even advocated for vigilantism, underscoring how deeply public trust has eroded," the release said.

“People aren’t coming forward because they’ve lost faith that anything will be done, and because they fear violent retaliation,” Sturko added. “The fact that the only public forum on this crisis was organized by a victim, not the government, says everything.”

Sturko also pointed to serious concerns around policing in Surrey, where she said transition from Surrey RCMP to a municipal force has created deep instability. She said Surrey Police Service is offering $25,000 signing bonuses and $2,000 recruitment bounties to "poach" RCMP officers, adding to the already difficult working relationship in the city.

“Instead of blaming a scared community, Minister Begg and the NDP should take responsibility for the chaos their policies have created,” said Sturko. “It’s time for David Eby and Niki Sharma to show leadership by calling on the federal government to repeal Bill C-75 and C-5, and give police the tools to keep people safe.”

City of Surrey Coun. Linda Annis, who also attended the Sunday forum, also issued a release Tuesday morning (June 17) urging anyone with information about any extortion-related shootings against the South Asian business community to report to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

As the executive director for Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, Annis said it is important to note that the organization is not the police and that it offers a safe alternative.

"We urge anyone with information to call us anonymously if they fear for their own safety and don’t want to be identified in any way,” said Annis. “We’re sensitive to the fact that some people who’ve moved here from other countries might bring an inherent distrust of the police or other authorities with them. I can’t emphasize enough we are not the police, and that it is totally safe for anyone to call Crime Stoppers.”

Anonymous tips may be provided through Crime Stoppers’ downloadable “P3” smartphone app, by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at solvecrime.ca, or by following the link on the Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers Facebook page, her release concluded.

— with files from Mark Page