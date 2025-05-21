 Skip to content
B.C. RCMP help itinerant pair get back in the saddle near Trail

One particularly friendly horse strolled over to the police vehicle and poked his head through the window
Sheri Regnier
The morning of Saturday, May 18, an officer from the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to an unusual call — two horses were spotted wandering along Highway 22A near the Paterson border crossing, outside of Rossland.

The officer found the animals grazing peacefully in a roadside ditch.

After making inquiries with nearby residents, the officer was able to identify and contact the owner.

While waiting for the owner to arrive, one particularly friendly horse strolled over to the police vehicle and poked his head through the window to greet the officer.

Once the owner arrived, the officer helped guide both horses safely back to their property.

“I don’t think Bonnie and Clydesdale meant to stirrup any trouble," said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

"Our officer used his horse sense to figure out who owned them and rein in this matter to a close."

