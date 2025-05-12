B.C. teacher and her daughter, 5, battling cancer at the same time

Support for the family of five is being generated through a GoFundMe campaign

Funds are being raised for an Armstrong family that has been dealt two devastating blows.

Five-year-old Annalynn has been bravely fighting leukemia since 2023. Tragically, during this time, her mother, Heather (MacKillop) Beattie, was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

The mother and daughter are fighting side by side as Heather travels to Kelowna for chemotherapy and radiation, while Annalynn makes trips to Kelowna and Vancouver for chemo treatments.

As is often the case with cancer diagnoses, a significant financial burden has been imposed on the family. The Beatties spent nearly 10 months away from home to ensure Annalynn received necessary care at BC Children's Hospital.

With that burden in mind, Angelina McKinnon launched a GoFundMe campaign to support the Beatties. As of Saturday evening, the online fundraiser has raised over $21,000 in donations to the family.

Heather and her partner Ryan are both teachers in Armstrong. They have three children to support during this trying time. Heather is once again taking a leave from her teaching position at Armstrong Elementary School, and funds raised will enable Ryan to be there for both her and Annalynn throughout their treatments.

"Heather and Ryan are deeply grateful for the support they have received from friends and family over the past two years. Although they were hesitant to ask for help again, many loved ones have expressed a desire to assist," said McKinnon. "Relieving the financial burden will allow Heather to focus on her recovery with less stress and concern for her family."

Support through the GoFundMe will help cover household expenses while Heather is in treatment, as well as the travel costs the family will face for treatments in Vancouver and Kelowna.

Visit the GoFundMe page to donate.