B.C. to see its first-ever Indigenous-led port logistics facility

The project will create long-term economic opportunities for the Metlakatla First Nation

The Canada Infrastructure Bank is loaning $60 million to the Metlakatla Development Corporation (MDC) and the Prince Rupert Port to develop the first-ever Indigenous-led port logistics facility in British Columbia.

The funding will be used for extensive site preparations covering 56 acres for the upcoming South Kaien Import Logistics Park (SKILP) project.

This flat, serviced land is close to the Fairview Terminal, CN Rail, and the CANXPORT transloading facility on Kaien Island. Most of the site preparation work is expected to be completed within two years and involves heavy civil construction, land clearing and levelling of bedrock.

“This project is part of Metlakatla’s long-term vision for enabling regional growth and benefiting the next generation of its members,” said CIB in a Jan. 30 release.

It will create many direct and indirect jobs in the Prince Rupert region, according to the release.

After completing site preparation, a private sector entity will invest in the development of the logistics park during phase two. They will provide essential infrastructure for logistics, warehousing and transloading services.

This park is expected to increase the Port of Prince Rupert’s capacity by adding 100,000 twenty-foot-equivalent units for the movement of goods.

“This investment is vital to anchoring the Port of Prince Rupert as a full-service trade gateway,” said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the port authority.

The $60 million funding comes from the bank's Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative (ICII). In addition to the South Kaien project, CIB announced a $150 million loan in May to help construct the CANXPORT logistics hub at a different site within the Port of Prince Rupert. CANXPORT will host innovative, large-scale export transloading facilities.

SKILP will support the ongoing transformation and growth of the Fairview Container Terminal, enhancing the port’s overall export capabilities.

“MDC acquired the South Kaien lands in fee simple in 2019. We envision these lands as an integral part of the Prince Rupert Gateway and other commercial uses," said Harold Leighton, CEO of Metlakatla Development Corporation.

"However, SKILP is step one," he said. "MDC plans to develop the remaining 280 acres in subsequent phases to support regional growth and provide economic opportunities for the region and next generation of Metlakatla members."

MDC is the business arm of the Metlakatla First Nation, actively engaging in economic development in the Prince Rupert area. It partners with local and regional businesses in various sectors, including transportation, heavy construction, and tourism.