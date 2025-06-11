B.C. town wants housing targets to factor in capacity and climate resiliency

Parksville bringing forth UBCM resolution saying water system capacity and health care should be part of equation

At least one B.C. community is concerned the province is missing the mark with its housing targets and is looking for backing to lobby the government to make changes.

Parksville officials would like to see the province adjust how it determines a community's housing target, to include factors such as water system capacity, climate resiliency and healthcare infrastructure.

Council voted to send a resolution by Coun. Joel Grenz to the UBCM convention in the fall. The annual convention provides a chance for local government to meet, share ideas and take a united position on issues.

“I’m bringing forward this resolution to advocate for what I see as being a smarter and more sustainable way to approach the province’s housing targets,” Grenz said during council's latest meeting.

The motion calls on the province to prioritize housing growth and densification in regions that demonstrate long-term resilience to climate change and natural disasters.

“The problem is that we risk overloading systems and encouraging growth in areas increasingly vulnerable to wildfires, floods, droughts and other climate-driven challenges,” Grenz added. “There is nowhere that is perfect, but there are clearly places that are better than others. It takes a minimal amount of research to determine that it’s probably better not to build on a flood plain and put a whole bunch of high rises on a flood plain, versus on higher ground.”

If the province wants municipalities to build more housing, he said, then it must provide the doctors, infrastructure and transit that a growing population requires.

“I don’t know how practical this is to be honest,” Coun. Amit Gaur said. “If we use these metrics, I can tell you, not one municipality will put their hand up, ‘hey we are ready for more housing’.”

The motion also asks the provincial government to provide technical and financial support to local governments to assess infrastructure, water supply and climate resilience as part of the housing target planning process.

The UBCM convention is set for Sept. 22 to Sept. 26 in Victoria.