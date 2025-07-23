B.C. transfers large chunk of Nanaimo area land to Vancouver Island First Nation

Second Mount Benson parcel transferred back to Snuneymuxw First Nation, intended for forestry use

The B.C. government is transferring more than 700 hectares of land in the Mount Benson area back to Snuneymuxw First Nation.

The move follows a 212ha transfer of 'Mount Benson East' land, in January 2024, according to a press release from provincial government, with the latest 700ha of land known as 'Mount Benson North,' or te’tuxwtun North. According to a land transfer agreement, more than 3,000 hectares of land in all will be returned to the First Nation.

The land will be held by the Petroglyph Development Group, Snuneymuxw's economic development group, the press release noted, for forestry use.

Snuneymuxw Chief Mike Wyse said the latest transfer helps further establish restoration of the nation's "responsibility over [its] land."

"Each parcel returned strengthens our nation’s economic independence and renews our deep connection to te’tuxwtun North," the chief said in the press release. "More than 2,000 hectares of our village lands have yet to be returned under the agreement, and we remain firmly committed to continuing this vital work until every piece is restored, for our people and future generations."

Ian Simpson, Petroglyph Development Group CEO, said the move allows Snuneymuxw to reclaim a vital role within its territory and continue "a legacy of sustainable growth."

"[Petroglyph], through a Mount Benson Forestry Limited Partnership, will continue working with the land to build an economic engine that drives prosperity and strengthens self-determination," he stated in the press release.

Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Randene Neill said the land transfer creates opportunities for sustainable forestry, protects wildlife habitat and brings lasting benefits to Snuneymuxw members and the mid Island.

"This is a meaningful step forward on the path of reconciliation, respecting Indigenous rights, supporting local economies and honouring the land," the minister said.