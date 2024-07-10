UPDATE: BC Wildfire Service responds to 14 fires in Cariboo

BC Wildfire Service is facing some busy days ahead as more than a dozen new wildfires were sparked overnight after lightning moved through the region.

More than a dozen new wildfires were sparked overnight after dry lightning moved through the north eastern part of the Cariboo region July 9.

Fourteen wildfires have been picked up by the Cariboo Fire Centre and most show on their wildfire map as out of control spot fires in the area of Quesnel Lake and Bowron Lakes, east of Quesnel. A fifteenth fire is on the border with the Prince George Fire Centre and has been given a Prince George fire number.

Three of the fires are estimated to be larger than spot fires, two fires north east of Spanish Lake are estimated to be 50 hectares and 40 hectares. This area is north of the community of Likely. One fire north of Jack of Clubs Lake and the community of Wells, is currently estimated as 0.1 hectare in size.

The north east of the Cariboo is a challenging region to fight wildfires, as the area consists of large sections of dense interior rainforest on steep mountainous terrain.

Across the province, 21 new wildfires have started in the past 24 hours, according to the BC Wildfire Service website and there are currently 115 wildfires burning in the province.

So far this year, there have been 377 wildfires in B.C., 61 per cent of which are believed to have been human-caused.

Dry, hot conditions in the Cariboo over the past week have made forest fuels highly susceptible to wildfire and a campfire ban has been put in place across the province.



More to come on the wildfire situation in the Cariboo, as more fires are likely to become visible throughout the day as temperatures continue to rise.

Black Press Media has reached out to Cariboo Fire Centre for an update on the fires in the region.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 (toll-free), *5555 on a cellphone or submit a report directly through the BC Wildfire Service mobile app.