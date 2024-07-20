BC Wildfire states numerous crews are actioning Princeton area fires

Areas remain under an evacuation alert

The Calcite Creek wildfire, which was discovered Thursday, July 18, remains out of control and has grown to 194 hectares.

The blaze is located 41 kilometres south of Princeton.

According to a BC Wildfire spokesperson, as of Saturday, July 20, the fire was being actioned by a unit crew, a structural protection crew, and multiple pieces of heavy equipment.

Air support is available if needed, the spokesperson said.

The resources allocated to the Calcite Creek blaze are being shared with two nearby fires. Pasayten Creek is being measured at .3 hectares and Placer Mountain is estimated at 1.4 hectares.

Both those fires are classified as under control, and all three fires are attributed to lightning strikes.

Residents of Eastgate, Placer and the Pasayten area remain on an evacuation order issued by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.