 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. Home2

B.C. wildlife advocates warn about dangers of improper hummingbird feeding

A hummingbird will lose its life due to something other than white sugar being put in a hummingbird feeder.
Raynee Novak
Raynee Novak
250604-cvr-hummingbird
This hummingbird has lost its ability to feedMARS Wildlife Rescue Centre / Katie Cee

On Vancouver Island, a hummingbird has recently lost its ability to feed as she can no longer retract her tongue.

This will ultimately lead to her death.

This is due to fungal spores germinating on her tongue or in her gullet from people mixing honey or something other than plain white sugar with water in hummingbird feeders.

A veterinary technician has made a public service announcement via Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society Wildlife Rescue Centre’s Facebook page informing the public that they should only ever use plain white sugar in a mixture of one part sugar to four parts water in their feeders. 

Things such as organic, raw or brown sugar, powdered sugar, honey or artificial sugar should never be used. The sugar and water mix is closest to what hummingbirds would get from flower nectar. The Comox Valley-based operation also warns that no toxic red coloured liquids, such as Kool-Aid, should be used as well. 

Regular maintenance of the feeders should also be done, which involves changing of the mixture every couple of days, especially during higher temperatures as the mixture will start to ferment if left out for too long. 

 

Raynee Novak

About the Author: Raynee Novak

I am a Multimedia Journalist for the Comox Valley Record
Read more

More Home2

Chilliwack Chiefs lose Fred Page Cup to BCHL-newcomers Brooks Bandits
Chilliwack Chiefs lose Fred Page Cup to BCHL-newcomers Brooks Bandits
Distracted driver crashes at Nanaimo ferry terminal, delays weekend sailing
Distracted driver crashes at Nanaimo ferry terminal, delays weekend sailing
BC Alpine, Teck ink 5-year deal for future provincial ski races
BC Alpine, Teck ink 5-year deal for future provincial ski races